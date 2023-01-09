MANCHESTER — Green Mountain Academy for Lifelong Learning will host another screening of "The Artist and The Astronaut" at Burr and Burton Academy’s Riley Center for the Arts on Jan. 21 at 3 p.m. The film is about an unlikely love story between civil rights activist and artist Pat Musick and the late Apollo astronaut Jerry Carr.
Musick and Carr grew up in the same neighborhood and attended the same schools. Musick traveled thousands of miles, and Carr traveled millions of miles, before they eventually re-met each other in Houston.
"The Artist and the Astronaut" proves that curiosity, perseverance and empathy for others are powerful agents of change in even the most uncertain of times. This documentary traces the lives and work of Musick and Carr. While the couple might seem like opposites, their unlikely love story highlights the simple connections in life that make us all human.
There will be a Q&A session after the screening with filmmaker Bill Muench, songwriter Todd Hobin and Musick. A reception will follow the discussion.
Registration is $20 per person, and advance reservations are strongly advised. For more information or to register, call 802-867-0111 or visit greenmtnacademy.org.