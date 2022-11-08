MANCHESTER — Green Mountain Academy for Lifelong Learning welcomes population expert Dr. Steve Sinding to talk about abortion in post-Dobbs America. The talk will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday via Zoom.
Sinding was the director general of the International Planned Parenthood Federation in London. He had a 20-year career at the U.S. Agency for International Development and served as senior population adviser to the World Bank and later as director of the Population Sciences program at the Rockefeller Foundation.
He will discuss issues including how the country responded on the abortion issue in Tuesday's general elections, and will consider that on that same day, Vermonters approved the Reproductive Freedom Amendment to the state Constitution.
This talk will explore the results of the election and what comes next. This talk will only be available online via Zoom. Registration is $18 per person, and pre-registration is required. For more information or to register, call 802-867-0111 or visit greenmtnacademy.org.