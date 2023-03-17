MANCHESTER — Green Mountain Academy for Lifelong Learning will host a panel discussion concerning the current state of global democracy.
The talk — titled “In Conversation: The Crisis of Democracy … Domestic and International” — will take place on March 28 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Manchester Community Library and online via livestream.
Democracy faces challenges. Join GMALL for an informed and insightful conversation with esteemed diplomats and scholars Mansour Farhang and John Limbert as they discuss this important issue. Farhang served as an adviser to the Iranian foreign ministry and as ambassador to the United Nations. From 1983 to his retirement in 2014, he taught international relations and Middle Eastern politics at Bennington College. Limbert is a retired foreign service officer and academic having served as ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Mauritania. He was a professor of Middle Eastern studies at the U.S. Naval Academy.
The conversation will be moderated by Elizabeth Coleman, former president of Bennington College.
Registration is $22 per person. For more information or to register, call 802-867-0111 or visit greenmtnacademy.org.