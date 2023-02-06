MANCHESTER — Green Mountain Academy for Lifelong Learning (GMALL) is hosting arts educator Stacy Gates to lead a dot mandala on pottery workshop.
The class will take place on Friday, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Manchester Arts Studio & Gallery at 4479 Main St. in Manchester Center.
In Buddhist culture, mandalas are said to transmit positive energy to the environment and to the people who view them. They are believed to effect purification and healing, and to achieve a sense of oneness with the universe.
Workshop participants will be painting mandalas with ceramic glazes on a piece of pottery after learning the relatively easy methods for creating perfect symmetrical dots of all sizes. The glazed plates will be fired in Manchester Art Studio’s kiln and will be ready to be picked up within a week. No ceramics or painting experience needed; Gates will be demonstrating how to make perfect symmetrical dots of all sizes.
The fee is $45 for the workshop and includes materials. For more information or to register, call 802-867-0111 or visit the website at www.greenmtnacademy.org.