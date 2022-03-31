MANCHESTER — The Green Mountain Academy for Lifelong Learning welcomes back Williams College Professor Julie Cassiday to lead the final session of this three-part series on masterworks of detective fiction. The talk will take place on Tuesday, April 5 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. via Zoom.
This course explores the origins of detective fiction by examining three masterworks of the genre from the mid nineteenth century. For the final class, participants will read Wilkie Collins’ "The Moonstone" (1868), whose Victorian-era plot and amateur detective Franklin Blake traverse not only the British Empire, but also the many paths that detective fiction has taken in years since.
Students are encouraged to read each masterwork of detective fiction ahead of time to participate actively in discussion. Registration is $18 in advance. For more information or to register, call 802-867-0111 or visit greenmtnacademy.org.