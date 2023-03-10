MANCHESTER — Green Mountain Academy for Lifelong Learning (GMALL) welcomes Anne Corso, executive director at Southern Vermont Arts Center, to talk about artwork by women artists in the collection of SVAC.
The talk will take place on Tuesday, March 21, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Manchester Community Library and online via live stream.
Ask a Vermonter to name a famous painter from the state and one will likely hear the names Norman Rockwell, Luigi Lucioni or Wolf Kahn. But few Vermonters know the names of the many women artists who made their art in the Green Mountain State. Painter Marion Huse directed Springfield Art School in Massachusetts from the 1920s through 1940s and supervised the western Vermont chapter of the Works Progress Administration. Photographer Clara Sipprell was known for her portraiture of famous figures such as Eleanor Roosevelt, Pearl S. Buck, and Robert Frost; and her work was the first by a woman artist to be acquired for the Museum of Modern Art, New York. Elfriede Abbe was a Cornell University-trained architect whose sculptures, woodcut prints, and book illustrations are included in the collections of the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the National Gallery of Art.
Corso will describe the artistic journey through the eyes of these women artists, and many more, whose work is included in the collection of SVAC.
Registration is $22 per person. For more information about the talk or to register, call 802-867-0111 or visit greenmtnacademy.org.