MANCHESTER — Green Mountain Academy for Lifelong Learning (GMALL) will host economist Peter Radford to talk about artificial intelligence.
The talk will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 12 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Southern Vermont Arts Center and online via live stream. AI is sometimes seen as a threat to human civilization. Other times it is seen as a boon. Which is it? We are still in the early days of AI development. What use we make of it depends on decisions that need to be made soon.
This talk will survey the history of AI and the issues that will govern its, and our, future.
Registration is $22 per person. For more information or to register, please call 802-867-0111 or visit our website at greenmtnacademy.org.