The America Cross New Hampshire and Vermont Region announced the 3rd annual #GiveLikeCharlie #LiveLikeCharlie American Red Cross Memorial Blood Drive will be held at the Moose Lodge in Bennington from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. May 14. The goal is to collect 40 units.
This drive began in May 2019 to honor and remember Charlie Gillis alongside the Gillis family in St. Louis, Mo. Charlie was killed in a car accident in September 2018 and saved many lives as an organ donor. He lived the Camp Dudley motto, “The Other Fellow First,” to its fullest in his 20 short years.
Friends and family have supported the Red Cross' ongoing work as a team to give blood regularly through a #givelikecharlie ARC “impact” team — 82 members strong and growing.
Locally, Charlie is the nephew of Jessica and Blair Dils, cousin of Tom, Miranda and Sam Dils and grandson of Martha and John Storey of Williamstown, Mass. Simultaneous #givelikecharlie Spring 2021 blood drives will take place in St. Louis, Mo., Seattle, Wash. and Westport, N.Y.
Any questions? Email jessdils@gmail.com or visit redcrossblood.org.