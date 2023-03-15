WILLISTON — Girls on the Run Vermont’s registration for its spring program is now open statewide.
GOTR is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that inspires students in third through eighth grade to be joyful, healthy and confident. The 10-week program incorporates movement to empower participants to develop critical life skills, build confidence, cultivate positive connections with peers, manage their emotions, and stand up for themselves and others. Volunteer coaches utilize a curriculum to engage teams of girls in fun, interactive lessons.
Girls on the Run Vermont has inspired girls in Vermont for 23 years and has impacted the lives of over 36,000 girls. This season, Girls on the Run will be offered at approximately 108 locations across Vermont starting the week of March 27. Each team will meet twice a week for 90 minutes after school and participate in research-based lessons that use dynamic discussions and fun movement games to teach life skills. The season will culminate with two statewide 5K events, one on June 3 at the Champlain Valley Expo in Essex Junction and the other on June 10 at the Manchester Recreation Fields, that brings together family, friends, and community members to celebrate the participants’ growth throughout the season.
The program fee for the spring season is $115 and financial aid is available to those who need it. The program fee includes registration and activities for the end-of-season 5K event, a program t-shirt, a personal journal to use throughout the season, a cinch sack, a water bottle and more. Information about the program and registration can be found on the Girls on the Run Vermont’s website: www.gotrvt.org.
For site locations, visit www.gotrvt.org/coach for full details.