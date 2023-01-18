BENNINGTON — Girls on the Run Vermont needs coaches.
Girls on the Run (GOTRVT) is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that inspires students in 3rd through 8th grade to be joyful, healthy, and confident. The 10-week program incorporates movement to empower participants to develop critical life skills, build confidence, cultivate positive connections with peers, manage their emotions, and stand up for themselves and others. Volunteer coaches utilize a curriculum to engage teams of girls in fun, interactive lessons. The spring season begins the week of March 27.
Teams meet twice a week for 90 minutes and the program culminates with all teams participating in one of two noncompetitive, celebratory 5K events in Essex and Manchester.
Coaches do not need to be runners. GOTRVT provides training so volunteers have all of the tools needed to facilitate the season and to have a positive coaching experience. All volunteer coaches must complete a background check. GOTRVT welcomes high school students to volunteer as Junior Coaches. Please visit www.gotrvt.org/coach for full details or email info@girlsontherunvermont.org.
Locations that are still in need of coaches in Bennington County include Arlington Memorial Middle School, Dorset Elementary, Fisher School, Manchester Elementary and Middle, Maple Street School, Molly Stark Elementary School, Monument School, Mt Anthony Union Middle School, Pownal Elementary, Sacred Heart School, Sunderland Elementary, and the Village School of North Bennington. In Windham County, the schools are Academy School, Dummerston Elementary, Flood Brook Elementary, The Grammar School, Green Street, Jamaica Village School, Kurn Hattin, Newbrook Elementary, Oak Grove School, Vernon Elementary, Wardsboro Elementary, Westminster.
Participant registration opens on Wednesday, Feb. 22 for Northern teams and Wednesday, March 1 for Southern teams. Join a virtual Q&A session on Tuesday Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. More information about the program, registration, and virtual session on 1/24 can be found on the Girls on the Run Vermont’s website at https://www.gotrvt.org/.
Girls on the Run Vermont is an independent and 501 ©(3) recognized council of Girls on the Run International (GOTRI), which has a network of over 200 councils across the United States.