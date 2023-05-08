MANCHESTER — Girls on the Run Vermont has received a $5,000 grant from Rite Aid Healthy Futures designed to combat health disparities and advance fitness and friendships among adolescent girls.
The announcement comes as Girls on the Run councils across the country prepare for their spring 5Ks, end-of-season events that are trademarked for their powerful positivity and celebratory atmosphere.
Girls on the Run is a leader in positive youth development, and its experience-based curriculum creatively integrates running to inspire girls to be joyful, healthy and confident. The organization currently operates 171 local councils across the United States and Canada, serving nearly 200,000 girls annually.
The latest funding marks the third year of partnership between the group and Rite Aid Healthy Futures, the public charity affiliated with Rite Aid that seeks to advance equity and opportunity for children and youth. The grant supports the two organizations’ shared commitment to strengthening and empowering local communities.
Girls on the Run Vermont is serving over 1,800 third through eighth grade participants statewide. The Vermont council hosts two culminating 5K events, one held at the Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex on June 3 and one at Dana L. Thompson Memorial Park in Manchester on June 10. Both events are powered by about 150 local volunteers — visit gotrvt.org to register.
“On behalf of GOTRVT’s staff and board, we appreciate the generosity of Rite Aid Healthy Futures. Their support helps enable our council to provide funding to all Vermont girls who wish to participate. Accessibility and inclusion are paramount to our program…thanks to Rite Aid for championing Vermont youth so that they can be a part of a program that bolsters self-confidence and creates the space for lifelong lessons in positivity,” said Girls on the Run Vermont Executive Director Rachel Desautels in a statement.
The grants are funded through Rite Aid’s KidCents fundraising program. Generous Rite Aid customers can round up their purchases online or in-store to support children’s health and wellness. Healthy Futures reinvests the funds into Rite Aid communities through grants benefiting organizations such as Girls on the Run.
“We remain inspired by the commitment of Girls on the Run to create a world where every girl knows and activates her limitless potential and is free to boldly pursue her dreams,” said Matt DeCamara, executive director of Rite Aid Healthy Futures. “Our partnership will ensure that more girls have access to their innovative programming that addresses health disparities and racial inequities in communities, so girls can reach their full potential and futures.”