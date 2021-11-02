Girls on the Run Vermont announced that by purchasing a Vermont Wins 50-50 raffle ticket you now support the Girls on the Run Vermont Every Girl Fund. This fund allows the program to provide reduced fees and financial assistance for every girl who participates, empowering more of Vermont’s young women. One lucky winner will receive half of the proceeds raised.
Raffle tickets are available for $20 for one ticket or $50 for 3 tickets. By purchasing tickets, you support the future female leaders of Vermont. You can purchase tickets from Nov. 1 through Dec. 1. The winner will be announced on Dec. 2 via Instagram, Facebook and on the program's website.
Girls on the Run Vermont envisions a world where every girl knows and activates her limitless potential, including recognizing the positive impact she has on the community in which she lives. To purchase tickets please go to www.gotrvt.org.