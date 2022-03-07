Girl Scout Week is March 6 to 12, celebrating the birthday, faith and more of Girl Scouts.
For 110 years, Girl Scouts have found a way to dream big and do good. Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains, the council serving girls across New Hampshire and Vermont, is celebrating the problem-solvers, go-getters, dreamers and doers who are creating a better future for us all.
Girl Scouts of the USA was founded on March 12, 1912, by Juliette Gordon Low in Savannah, Georgia. That small gathering of girls over 100 years ago ignited a movement across America where every girl could unlock her full potential, find lifelong friends and make the world a better place.
Girl Scouts in New Hampshire and Vermont have been invited to a virtual sing-along, virtual stargazing and birthday celebration on March 12. For more information or to register, visit https://www.girlscoutsgwm.org/.
For more than a century, Girl Scouts have been breaking down barriers, climbing mountains, solving problems, helping others, running their own cookie businesses, making lifelong friendships and so much more. If you think that’s incredible, just watch what Girl Scouts do next.