BENNINGTON — The Girl Scout kindergarten readiness course is free and open to all girls. Let Girl Scouts stand with you to support and inspire her as she makes new friends, meets new teachers and tests out new ideas.
Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains is offering a girl-centered kindergarten readiness series, Make New Friends, to any girl entering kindergarten this fall in Bennington and the surrounding area. This four-part series will run the Mondays of March 28 and April 4, 11 and 18 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Bennington Free Library, 101 Silver Street.