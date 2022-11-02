BENNINGTON — Local Bennington merchants Dwain and Beth Wilwol, owners of The Gift Garden at 431 Main Street, are expanding their business. “The Gift Garden’s Holiday Cottage” will be located at 101 South Street in the historic Hotel Putnam Building, focusing on year-round women's and children's clothing, seasonal gifts and home decor.
Beth Wilwol has worked in the floral and gift industry for over 35 years.
"My dad got me hooked on flowers initially. He was an avid flower and vegetable gardener," she said. Beth and Dwain purchased The Gift Garden in 2015. They later expanded and moved to their present location. They will keep the current Gift Garden shop open, with the same products, including fresh flowers and blossoming and green plants.
“The (previous) move was necessary, allowing us to have an additional 900 square feet of retail space. That move allowed us to expand, and now we are ready to do it again," Beth Wilwol said. "With the recent retirement of Christmas Days, we will focus more heavily on seasonal gifts and décor, including The Old World Christmas Ornament line; in addition, we will expand our offerings on women's, infant and toddler clothing.”
The Gift Garden's Holiday Cottage is planning a ribbon cutting and grand opening with The Better Bennington Corporation on Nov. 12 at 11 a.m. The store's hours of operation to start will be Thursdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. A special window display will be unveiled on Nov. 11 at 6 p.m.
For more information, visit www.thegiftgardenvt.com or contact the Wilwols at 802-447-7222.