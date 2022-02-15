HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. -- The Hoosick Falls St. Patrick's Parade is less than a month away -- coming on Saturday, March 12 at 1:00 p.m.
Floats, bands, marchers, cars, trucks, tractors and horses are welcome. Cash prizes will be awarded for the best floats. This year's theme is Irish fairies, Legends and Myths.
Everyone is encouraged to enter and join the fun.
To enter contact Kevin O'Malley at 518-894-5035 or email at hoosickkid@gmail.com.
For more information on the parade, check out the Facebook page: Hoosick Falls St. Patrick's Parade and Irish Festival.