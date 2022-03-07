BENNINGTON — The Patriot Players are back with their first live an in person show since the fall of 2019. Throughout the pandemic Mount Anthony Union Drama stayed active by producing a fully virtual edition of "It's a Wonderful Life," a live radio show filmed completely on Zoom, a series of student written one acts, and a fully filmed production of "Singing In The Rain" that was presented at the Park McCullough House.
Now live theater at MAU is back.
Based on the 1985 movie, "Clue" is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects.
Performances of "Clue" will take place Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in advance at mauhsvt.booktix.com or the MAU Main Office during school hours. Tickets will also be available at the door.