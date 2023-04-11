BURLINGTON — Nationally renowned scholar and political columnist George F. Will is the featured speaker at the Ethan Allen Institute’s Thirtieth Anniversary Celebration at the Doubletree by Hilton in South Burlington on Wednesday, May 31. The topic of his talk is “Why Conservatism is Important in a Place Like Vermont.”
Information on sponsorships and reservations may be found at www.ethanallen.org. The social hour with featuring a cash bar begins at 6 p.m. and before the dinner at 7 p.m.
George Will, described by the Wall Street Journal as “perhaps the most powerful journalist in America,” is widely regarded as one of the most influential conservative/libertarian journalists and commentators in the nation. He was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Commentary in 1977. He continues his half-century-long career as a member of the Washington Post Writers Group, and his columns are syndicated in more than four hundred newspapers, including Vermont News & Media.
Institute President Myers Mermel said, “We invited George Will because of his eloquent advocacy for the fundamentals of a free society: individual liberty, private property, competitive free enterprise, limited and frugal government, strong local communities, personal responsibility, and expanded opportunity for human endeavor, which are the principles of the Ethan Allen Institute. We’re thrilled to be able to bring such a distinguished national opinion leader to Vermont for our 30th Anniversary observance on a topic that Vermonters will find intriguing.”
John McClaughry, a co-founder of the Institute, says, “I have enjoyed and learned from George Will’s writing for almost 50 years. He is widely recognized as perhaps the most profound conservative/libertarian political philosopher in our country today. His insights on America’s founding, its principles that have sustained us, his immense grasp of our history, and his assessment of our prospects for the future will be valuable, unforgettably delivered, and leavened with his trenchant sense of humor.”