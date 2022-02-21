ARLINGTON -- One of our region’s leading plein air oil and watercolor artists, George Van Hook, will be presenting new and selected works at the Canfield Gallery from March 5th to May 4th.
Van Hook’s work has been shown throughout the region in exhibits such as Artists in the Gardens at the Canfield Gallery in August 2021.
Van Hook, who resides in Cambridge, N.Y., began painting as a youth in the Philadelphia suburbs and Bucks County, Penn. He was influenced by the “Brandywine Tradition” of the region, the Pennsylvania Impressionists, and illustrators such as Howard Pyle and the Wyeths. Van Hook extended his plein air experience spending summers painting Coastal Maine.
Van Hook has painted the stunning Battenkill River Valley for 28 years. His works are in many prominent fly fishing collections connected with the American Museum of Fly Fishing in Manchester. In his landscape, still life and figure paintings, Van Hook seeks to capture the charisma of nature, the everchanging light and color of the seasons and fleeting glimpses of human character. As Van Hook simply states, “I want the color to be beautiful and the drawing firm and secure.”
An opening reception will be held on March 5th from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. All works are for sale, with a portion of the proceeds helping to fund programming at the Martha Canfield Library. The exhibit and reception are open to the public and refreshments will be served.
Updates are on our Facebook page at http://facebook.com/thecanfieldgallery. Van Hook’s work can be seen at http://georgevanhookfineartist.com