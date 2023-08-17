ARLINGTON — The Southwestern Vermont Mineral & Gem Club will have a presentation Saturday on the crafting of custom made jewelry using natural gemstones and precious metals, by Allison Clogg, an accomplished gemologist and metal worker with her own business in New York’s Hudson Valley. Her presentation will start at noon at Martha Canfield Library in Arlington, on East Arlington Rd., across from Arlington High School. Guests who are not members of the Club are also welcome. Doors open at 11:30.
No admission is charged, but seating is limited. Please call Bill Cotrofeld if attending, at 802-375-6782.
Clogg graduated SUNY New Paltz in 2012 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Metals, and a minor in Geology. After a brief stint working for an art jewelry gallery, she moved onto working for master fine and production jewelers. Having honed her skills, Clogg is a bench jeweler based in the Hudson Valley Region of New York. Working exclusively with precious metals, she has a strong interest in featuring magnificent gemstones and interpreting classical artistic forms. Establishing her own collections in 2018, Allison has been developing her unique style and craft both in production work and custom pieces.
“I’ve been fascinated with and making jewelry since I was a young child," she said in a release. "My focus is craftsmanship and thoughtful design. I strive to create beautiful, timeless pieces that will endure wearing from one generation to the next.”
For further information on the gemstone presentation, call Bill Cotrofeld at 802-375-6782.