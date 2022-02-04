3.jpg

Community members and Planned Parenthood volunteers gathered on Wednesday evening to rally for safe and legal access to abortion. Passerby cars and pedestrians cheered and honked at the group’s signs, which read “Bans off our Bodies” and “Keep Abortion Safe and Legal,” Dec. 1, 2021. 

 File photo, Isabel Wissner, Bennington Banner
BENNINGTON — This Saturday, the Vermont for Reproductive Liberty Campaign is hosting a statewide “Day of Action” in support of the Reproductive Liberty Amendment, also known as Prop 5 or the RLA.

Supporters of the amendment will gather from 12 to 2 p.m. outside the boutique shop W. Collective. Organizers will collect pledges to vote yes on Prop 5 and hand out merchandise.

The “Day of Action” will take place days before the Vermont House of Representatives votes for a final time on the amendment.

If the House passes it, the amendment will become a 2022 General Election ballot measure, decided on by Vermont voters.

The Reproductive Liberty Amendment is a proposed state constitutional amendment that is meant to protect reproductive rights.

Demonstrations will also be held in Brattleboro, Burlington, Montpelier and Rutland.

