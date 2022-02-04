BENNINGTON — This Saturday, the Vermont for Reproductive Liberty Campaign is hosting a statewide “Day of Action” in support of the Reproductive Liberty Amendment, also known as Prop 5 or the RLA.
Supporters of the amendment will gather from 12 to 2 p.m. outside the boutique shop W. Collective. Organizers will collect pledges to vote yes on Prop 5 and hand out merchandise.
The “Day of Action” will take place days before the Vermont House of Representatives votes for a final time on the amendment.
If the House passes it, the amendment will become a 2022 General Election ballot measure, decided on by Vermont voters.
The Reproductive Liberty Amendment is a proposed state constitutional amendment that is meant to protect reproductive rights.
Demonstrations will also be held in Brattleboro, Burlington, Montpelier and Rutland.