MANCHESTER — The Vermont Summer Festival has chosen the Manchester Community Library, the Manchester Elementary Middle School PTO and the Northshire Day School to provide volunteers to collect spectator gate fees during weekend events at the upcoming horse show.
In selecting the nonprofits, “the festival continues their long-standing practice of giving all admission revenue to local non-profit organizations,” the festival said in a press release.
“We are thrilled not only that the Vermont Summer Festival will be back in the Manchester area this year, but that the new show management company, HITS, Inc., has chosen to continue the tradition of supporting local non-profits,” said J. Violet Gannon, executive director of the Manchester Community Library.
“The library has been a horse show partner for many years, and we are excited to greet community members and visitors with our 2021 partners MEMS PTO and the Northshire Day School,” Gannon said.
The show opened on Wednesday, and will run for six weeks at the Harold Beebe Farm on Route 7 in East Dorset, just north of Manchester. In addition to watching world-class competitions, visitors can see the stables, grab a bite to eat, and enjoy the stunning backdrop of the Green Mountains.
For more information about the festival, visit http://www.hitsshows.com/vermont-summer-festival-128/vermont-summer-festival.