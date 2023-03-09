Capture.PNG
BENNINGTON — The Bennington Garden Club is hosting an afternoon with Benjamin May of Berkshire Roots at 3 p.m. March 19 at the East Arlington Federated Church.

May will explain how cannabinoids work within the human body, their use and misuse, and their medicinal effects. He has been a lifelong gardener and breeder of flowers, vegetables and cannabis. Merging his passion for growing all things with a decade of experience in public education, he will dispel the myths that swirl around the cannabis family of plants and impart useful facts for our health and well-being.

For more information, go to benningtongardeclub.com.

