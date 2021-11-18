MANCHESTER — The Garden Club invites all to stop by at the upcoming Holiday Craft Market.
The club will be present from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 4 and 5 at Southern Vermont Arts Center. The club will sell wreaths, swags, decorated boxwood trees, ornaments and delicious homemade goodies.
This month's Garden Club meeting was a well attended and an educational presentation about Vincent Van Gogh, and was given by member Carol Berry.
The club continues to deliver flowers to Equinox Terrace every month, generously donated by Shaws Market for its Garden Therapy Project, headed by chairwomen Carol duPont and Barbara Shimaitis.
For more information or membership inquiries please contact us at: gardenclubofmanchester.com