MANCHESTER — It’s the most wonderful time of year, as buildings, yards and homes are decorated with local evergreens, berries and branches — thanks to some of Manchester’s most spirited holiday helpers.
Donned in Santa hats, holiday sweaters and most important, equipped with a sharp pair of flower clippers, members of the Garden Club of Manchester gathered at their annual holiday workshop this Monday to cut evergreen branches, tie colorful bows, wire pine cones and choose berries and glass balls to create one-of-a-kind swags, wreaths and holiday arrangements — perfect focal points to any mantel, entryway or tablescape. Many of the wreaths will help “deck the halls” of area churches, community buildings and public spaces this holiday season.
For more than 30 years, the Garden Club has kept the area beautiful with each season’s finest greenery and flowers, and the tradition continued in 2022 as members gathered to make holiday decorations that will be donated to area nonprofits and sold at the Manchester Community Library’s Holiday Bazaar, taking place this year on Saturdayfrom 10a.m. to 4 p.m.
According to Becky Burke, program chairperson, the seasonal greens and other natural decorations we used were mostly foraged by club members (with the exception of the Boxwood cuttings, which members transform into gorgeous miniature topiary trees, and the bare wreaths from a Londonderry supplier).
“We prepare for our holiday sale all year long. We collect interesting vessels for arrangements, take cuttings from our own gardens and forage in our secret places (fields and wilderness) in the area,” she said. “Our friends contribute what they can from their own properties and supply stashes. We will again offer decorated white birch logs sets. We sold out last year, so come early.”
“In addition to our experienced members, we host several how-to workshops, featuring area designers so our members can learn how to make items of high quality. Our craftier members also create one-of-kind, handmade ornaments and decor, and many make artisanal foods and baked goods to sell — perfect for entertaining in your own home or to purchase as hostess gifts,” she added.
In addition to the Garden Club offerings, local artisans and Long Trail School students also will be selling their goods at the bazaar. Burr & Burton Academy students will provide musical entertainment. Admission is free and open to the public. The library is located at 138 Cemetery Ave.
Proceeds help to underwrite the cost of ongoing Garden Club beautification activities — including planting and maintaining the village greens for Manchester and Dorset, providing floral arrangements and decorations for the Manchester and Dorset libraries, the Post Offices and other area nonprofits — and scholarships for local high school students. The club also hosts an annual spring plant sale and a flower show, among other events.
The Garden Club of Manchester is a great way learn more about gardening and sustainability activities. It provides opportunities learn, make friends and contribute to your local community. For information about membership, contact gardenclubofmanchester@gmail.com.