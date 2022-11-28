Garden Club Wreaths 01.jpg

Members of the Garden Club of Manchester assemble holiday wreaths at The First Congregational Church in Manchester on Monday. Clockwise from left are Martha Heilemann, Mel Lundy-Day, Chris Ruggeri, Pat Cherry, Sarah McClintock, Carol Munson and Barbara Powers. 

 Stewart Cairns — vermont news & media
MANCHESTER — It’s the most wonderful time of year, as buildings, yards and homes are decorated with local evergreens, berries and branches — thanks to some of Manchester’s most spirited holiday helpers.

Donned in Santa hats, holiday sweaters and most important, equipped with a sharp pair of flower clippers, members of the Garden Club of Manchester gathered at their annual holiday workshop this Monday to cut evergreen branches, tie colorful bows, wire pine cones and choose berries and glass balls to create one-of-a-kind swags, wreaths and holiday arrangements — perfect focal points to any mantel, entryway or tablescape. Many of the wreaths will help “deck the halls” of area churches, community buildings and public spaces this holiday season.

For more than 30 years, the Garden Club has kept the area beautiful with each season’s finest greenery and flowers, and the tradition continued in 2022 as members gathered to make holiday decorations that will be donated to area nonprofits and sold at the Manchester Community Library’s Holiday Bazaar, taking place this year on Saturdayfrom 10a.m. to 4 p.m.

According to Becky Burke, program chairperson, the seasonal greens and other natural decorations we used were mostly foraged by club members (with the exception of the Boxwood cuttings, which members transform into gorgeous miniature topiary trees, and the bare wreaths from a Londonderry supplier).

“We prepare for our holiday sale all year long. We collect interesting vessels for arrangements, take cuttings from our own gardens and forage in our secret places (fields and wilderness) in the area,” she said. “Our friends contribute what they can from their own properties and supply stashes. We will again offer decorated white birch logs sets. We sold out last year, so come early.”

“In addition to our experienced members, we host several how-to workshops, featuring area designers so our members can learn how to make items of high quality. Our craftier members also create one-of-kind, handmade ornaments and decor, and many make artisanal foods and baked goods to sell — perfect for entertaining in your own home or to purchase as hostess gifts,” she added.

In addition to the Garden Club offerings, local artisans and Long Trail School students also will be selling their goods at the bazaar. Burr & Burton Academy students will provide musical entertainment. Admission is free and open to the public. The library is located at 138 Cemetery Ave.

Proceeds help to underwrite the cost of ongoing Garden Club beautification activities — including planting and maintaining the village greens for Manchester and Dorset, providing floral arrangements and decorations for the Manchester and Dorset libraries, the Post Offices and other area nonprofits — and scholarships for local high school students. The club also hosts an annual spring plant sale and a flower show, among other events.

The Garden Club of Manchester is a great way learn more about gardening and sustainability activities. It provides opportunities learn, make friends and contribute to your local community. For information about membership, contact gardenclubofmanchester@gmail.com.

DIY decoration tips from the Manchester Garden Club

If you’d like to try your hand at designing your own home or business holiday decorations this year, here are few tips from the Garden Club of Manchester:

  • Before you head out to forage or purchase items, take a look around your home for inspiration, or look online for DIY projects and photos. See what you already have, and determine what style, colors and themes you’d like to use.
  • Cut or purchase different varieties of evergreens for a more natural look — a combination of short and long needles, stiff and loose arrangements, and different hues of a color will offer varied textures and depth.
  • Look for locally sourced greens — try farmers’ markets, local flower stands and nurseries. Chances are that the boughs will be cut more recently and will stay fresh longer.
  • Try using a wide variety of items in your arrangements — evergreens, flowers, variegated holly, berries, twigs, white birch, pine cones and dried objects, and even glass Christmas tree ornaments can be used (but be sure to secure them in using wire).
  • Once you collect your greens, cut the ends at a 45 degree angle and smash the ends with a hammer — this will allow the branches to soak up more water. Then, put the branches in a container with water and, if you can, soak overnight. Store in a cool place until you are ready to use.
  • If you are working with ribbon, make your bow separately and then attach with thin wire. If you’re new to bow-tying, don’t be intimidated. There are tons of tutorials online and design books and magazines at the Manchester Community Library. You can borrow them with a library card, or just stop by and have a look. You can also visit a local garden center or hobby shop where you might be able to purchase ready-made bows.
  • If you are using a vase, change out water every few days.
  • If you are using green foam for arrangements, make sure that the word “Oasis” is embedded into it. Cheaper versions without the stamp may contain additives and chemicals. Also be sure to soak it thoroughly before you begin your arrangement.
  • For wreaths, garland and any live arrangements that are indoors, mist with water, regularly.
  • Remember, there is no right or wrong when it comes to designing your holiday decor. Let your creativity take over and …
  • Have fun!