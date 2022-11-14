WASHINGTON, D.C. — Wealth and income disparities were wider in American households headed by those aged 55 and older than in other advanced economies, according to a recent report commissioned by Sen. Bernie Sanders from the Government Accountability Office.
The report, "Comparison of Income, Wealth and Survival in the United States with Selected Countries," also found that longevity among older people is highly correlated with income and wealth in the U.S., and that the link between income and wealth with longevity is stronger in this country than in the U.K.
"It is absolutely unacceptable that the United States has more income and wealth inequality than any major country on Earth," said Sanders. "The widening wealth gap between rich seniors and other older Americans is not only immoral, it is directly linked to life expectancy. As today's GAO report tells us, not only are wealthy seniors becoming even wealthier, they are living much longer lives than the millions of senior citizens who are living in poverty. Poverty in America is a death sentence."
According to the GAO report, the median income of the top 20 percent of older households in the U.S. was about 13 times greater than the bottom 20 percent of households, compared to about eight times in Canada, seven times in the U.K. and six times in Germany.
Similarly, wealth is much more concentrated among older households in the U.S. than in the U.K. and Canada: The median wealth of the top 20 percent of older households in the U.S. was about 610 times greater than the bottom 20 percent of households, compared to about 236 times in Canada and 60 times in the U.K. In 2019, while the median wealth of the top 20 percent of older households in America was more than $1.8 million, the median wealth of older households in the bottom 20 percent was just $3,000.
While most of the income and wealth concentration among older households in the U.S. is because of market income, the report makes clear that our peer countries' old-age income security benefits are more redistributive than in America.
The GAO estimates that "the wealthiest 20 percent of Americans had about 37 times the average wealth of the middle 20 percent before taking pension wealth into account and eight times the average wealth after. In Germany, the ratio was 13 times before taking pension wealth into account and four times after."
The GAO points to Germany's earnings-related pension system's consideration of periods of childrearing, unemployment and family care when calculating benefits, its progressive inheritance tax and its long-term care insurance system for making large differences.
This report follows a 2019 GAO report entitled "Income and Wealth Disparities Continue through Old Age," which was also requested by Sanders.