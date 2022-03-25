games.jfif

 Metro Creative graphic
LONDONDERRY — Feeling cooped up and want to get out of the house for some fun and games? Come down to Neighborhood Connections at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 4, for an hour of dominoes, bingo or another game, served up with some sweet eats.

A good time will be had by all, as evidenced by last month’s Games & Goodies social.

Neighborhood Connections is a nonprofit located in Londonderry’s Mountain Marketplace, next to the post office.

Transportation is provided, if needed. Call 802-824-4343 to reserve your seat at the gaming table.

