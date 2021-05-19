Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

SHAFTSBURY — Gallop To Success, a nonprofit 501 c3 organization that works with at-risk youth from the ages of 5 to 17, is accepting applications for its summer 2021 scholarships.

Scholarships are available for:

• One week summer day horse camp (10-week session, schedule is available at www.GallopToSuccess.org)

• Summer overnight horse camp

• Year-round scholarships (recipient attends one to two days per week, 48 weeks of the year)

Gallop To Success works with at-risk boys and girls through horses and farm life. The program is available for at-risk youth who are financially unable to attend the camp program. The program is hosted at Kimberly Farms, 1214 Cross Hill Road, Shaftsbury.

For further information, call 802-442-5454, email gts@sover.net, or visit www.GallopToSuccess.org.

