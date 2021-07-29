MANCHESTER -- A free workshop about forest economics and ecology will take place on Thursday, Aug. 19 at 5:30 p.m. at the Park House at the Manchester Recreation Center.
This workshop will provide an overview of the economic value of our forest resources while also reviewing ecological principles that are fundamental to a healthy natural environment.
VCD (Vermont Conservation Design) is a system that can help with the planning process by identifying key features necessary for maintaining a ecologically functional landscape. That healthy functioning landscape, in turn, supports the local economy.
Michael Snyder, the commissioner of the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation and Eric Sorenson, an ecologist with the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, will be speakers for the presentation.
The workshop is free and open to the public. Registration is not required, but call or email Jim Sullivan at the Bennington County Regional Commission if you plan to attend. Email jsullivan@bcrcvt.org or 802-442-0713, extension 5.