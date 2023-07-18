BENNINGTON — There will be a fundraiser on Sunday to benefit Vermont Paws & Boots, held at their new location at the former Camelot Village at 89 Colgate Heights in Bennington. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Activities will include a cornhole tournament, craft vendors, a bake sale, a chicken barbecue, live music and a kids activity area. There will also be a basket and gift card raffle with over $3,000 in gift cards.
Vermont Paws & Boots was founded more than eight years ago by Michelle LeBlanc. It is a non-profit organization that helps veterans and first responders who are dealing with post traumatic stress, traumatic brain injuries, military sexual trauma or physical disabilities.
LeBlanc has more than 30 years of military and law enforcement service that includes being a Vermont State Trooper and K-9 handler and trainer. She pairs veterans and first responders with rescue dogs to build a strong bond and ultimately a successful service dog team.
The new location will give LeBlanc the opportunity to serve not just Vermont and the surrounding area but also the Greater Northeast. It is her vision to not only train veterans and their dogs, but also to house them during their training period.