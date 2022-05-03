BENNINGTON -- The Vermont Steak House Dinner is returning this year -- back by popular demand. After a two-year break, the Pinsonneault family, along with past employees, are pleased to offer this once-a-year fundraising event again.
All proceeds will equally benefit the Cancer Center Community Crusaders, Bennington Turning Point Center and the Vermont Elk-Silver Towers camp for people with disabilities.
The dinner will be held on May 20 at the Elks Lodge in Bennington. There will be two seatings from 5-6:30 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. Tickets for dine-in or to-go dinners are $30, and pre-purchase is required and available daily at Willy's Variety, 300 Gage St., or the Elks Lodge (noon-8 p.m. at the back entrance) Washington Avenue. Dinner choices are a ribeye steak with the famous homemade onion rings and baked potato, or chicken teriyaki with carrots and rice pilaf.
Dinner also includes the famous homemade 'relish tray' items -- chicken liver pate, pineapple coleslaw, macaroni salad, kidney bean relish and dessert. Relish items are available to go, sold by the pint: pate is $10; all other items $7.
There will also be a 'Gift Card raffle' available to everyone, with many local businesses pitching in. If your business would like to donate a gift card, please call Kitty at 802-823-7707 leave a message or email kttylew@aol.com.