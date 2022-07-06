BENNINGTON -- “Fully Committed,” a play by Becky Mode based on characters created by Mode and Mark Setlock, treats the audience to a day in the life of Sam Callahan, an out-of-work actor who runs the red-hot reservation line at Manhattan’s number-one restaurant. Desperate callers will stop at nothing to land a prime reservation or the right table. Can Sam juggle scheming socialites, name-dropping wannabes, fickle celebrities, and ego-maniacal bosses while also practicing self-care?
One incredibly versatile performer plays 40 wildly diverse characters in the devastatingly funny tour de force performance.
Presented by Oldcastle Theatre Company and presenting sponsor, The Coffee Bar, Oldcastle continues its 50th season with this hilarious production which opens July 22 and runs through July 31.
Allyson Boate hits the stage running as Sam Callahan. Her theater credits include the Olney Theatre Centre, Iron Crow Theatre, Centerstage Theatre, National Players, Treasure House Theatre, Chesapeake Shakespeare Company, and Cumberland Theatre. She studied at the University of Virginia, Royal Academy of the Dramatic Arts, UCB and Magnet Theatre. She is also a stand up comedian, improviser, writer and cat trainer.
“Fully Committed" is directed by Bennington Performing Arts Center Executive Director, Jennifer Jasper (Berkie-nominated for “Love Travels Fast” with Bennington Community Theater). Scenic design is by Richard Howe, lighting design by Jessica Winward, sound design by Cory Wheat and costume design by Jennifer Marcoux. The production stage manager is Kristine Schlachter.
The production plays at the Bennington Performing Arts Center — home of the Oldcastle Theatre Company -- at 331 Main Street in Bennington. Tickets are $25–$35. Performances are Wednesday throug Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. Pay What You Will night will be on Wednesday, July 27. Face masks are currently required when in the building. Get tickets online at oldcastletheatre.org/tickets, by phone at 802-447-0564, or in person 90 minutes prior to each performance.