BENNINGTON — More than 1,200 ghoulies, superheroes and princesses visited the Trunk or Treat event at Coggins Toyota, Ford and Honda on Saturday.
Co-sponsored by the Bennington Banner, the event featured many exhibitors, including the Bennington Police Department — Gracie the police dog even made an appearance — Staples, UCS, YMCA, Bennington Free Library, Monty’s House Wildlife Rescue and more.
Valerie Sawin, marketing director at Coggins, decorated the Ford showroom in the “Stranger Things” theme, with a massive Demogorgon standing over the crowd. The Honda showroom was decorated to the “Beetlejuice” theme, and Toyota created a haunted woods.
Attendees voted for the best showroom, and the Demogorgon — the Ford showroom — took home the Halloween trophy.
Sponsors
Presenting sponsors: Coggins Toyota of Bennington, Coggins Honda of Bennington, Coggins Ford of Bennington
Media sponsor: Bennington Banner
Event Sponsor: M&T Bank
Candy corn sponsor: couch + cork
Trunk displays from: Bennington Free Library, Bennington Police Department, Bennington Fire Department, Bennington Rescue, Growing-Up Right/The Learning Tree, United Counseling Service, Bennington Rec — Berkshire Family YMCA, Sunrise Family Resource Center, Monty’s House Wildlife Rehabilitation, Staples, NorthShaft Lions, MAU Interact Club, Casey & Tory Rich, Allison Pittman, Robin Salmon
Special thanks to: Vermont Confectionery, Knapps, Better Bennington Corporation and CAT-TV.