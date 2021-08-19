HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. — The Friends of the Bennington Battlefield has been awarded a $6,750 matching grant from the Environmental Protection Fund’s Park and Trail Partnership Grants program to add audio to the interpretive panels located at various points on the Battlefield. The Friends will have to raise an additional $750 in matching funds, for a total of $7,500.
The grant is one of 30 awards totaling $900,000 for organizations dedicated to the stewardship and promotion of New York’s state parks and historic sites, trails and public lands. The grants will be matched with private and local funding and will support projects to strengthen Friends groups and enhance public access and recreational opportunities.
Friends groups — nonprofit organizations often made up entirely of volunteers — are essential to the stewardship and promotion of our state park system. These dedicated groups raise private funds for capital projects, perform maintenance tasks, provide educational programming, and promote public use through hosting special events.
Audio files, to be voiced by actors, will make use of primary‐source accounts of the pivotal Revolutionary War Battle of Bennington that have been collected by historical researchers. By pointing a smart‐phone camera at QR codes affixed to the interpretive panels, visitors will hear the recreated voices of participants in the battle describe actions that took place in the vicinity of where the visitor is standing. Brief introductions will also be provided. Each file will make use of original music and of sound effects where appropriate.
The audio files will help provide the illusion of historical immediacy sought by many Battlefield visitors as well as help them understand what happened at the site by hearing directly from the people who fought in or otherwise experienced the battle.
“The challenge for any historical site is to make history come alive for present‐day visitors,” said Peter Schaaphok, president of the Friends group. “By enhancing diverse first‐person accounts of the battle with the dimension of audio, we seek to do just that.”
The Friends of the Bennington Battlefield exists to promote the study of the Battle of Bennington and to develop, conserve, and interpret the Bennington Battlefield State Historic Site for the benefit of the public and posterity. Pursuant to this mission, the organization has created or supported public programming at the site. More information on Park and Trail Partnership Grants can be found at www.ptny.org or by calling 518‐434‐1583.