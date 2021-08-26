weather - Friday
Mark Rondeau
FRIDAY: Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

