On May 11 at 6 p.m., The Center for Communication in Medicine will offer a free online webinar, “Coping With COVID-19: The Lived Experience of Patients, Loved Ones and Healthcare Providers.” CCM is committed to presenting SpeakSooner community education programs through its online platform.
The panel includes COVID-19 patient Jim Raposa; his wife, Claudia; ICU nurse Gretchen Martinez; and Dr. Jennifer Baker-Porazinski, who will offer a dual perspective as a physician and a wife whose husband was seriously ill with COVID-19. They will share their experiences and lessons learned. CCM Executive Director Bernard Bandman will moderate. The role of communication between patients, loved ones and healthcare providers will be addressed.
CCM is a Bennington non-profit that develops programs and tools to improve communication between patients, families and healthcare professionals. Its SpeakSooner initiative offers educational and training programs in healthcare communication.
To learn more and to register, visit www.speaksooner.org.