SOUTHERN Vt. — In advance of the holidays, Gov. Phil Scott announced a series of COVID-19 testing clinics that will provide access to rapid tests across Vermont. In addition, he announced a series of vaccine clinics over the holiday season, and emphasized the importance of getting a booster shot as soon as possible.
Through the program, 10,000 rapid tests called LAMP and 60,000 at-home rapid antigen tests will be distributed through a combination of testing sites and community organizations. This represents a significant expansion over pre-Thanksgiving testing, where in comparison the state offered 1,200 rapid tests.
The expansion of rapid antigen tests is in addition to Vermont’s nation-leading PCR testing program. Both over the past 30 days, and in the last week, Vermont has led the nation in testing.
This week, 16 testing sites around the state will offer rapid LAMP tests through scheduled appointments on Dec. 23 and 30.
Additionally, more than 60,000 at-home antigen tests will be handed out on a first come, first served basis on Dec. 23, 24, 28, 29, and 30 at distribution sites across the state. Each kit handed out contains two tests. These tests are being offered through walk-ins only and will not appear in the testing registration system on the Department of Health’s website. All sites will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day.
Additional sites may be added and posted on the Department of Health website at https://www.healthvermont.gov/covid-19/testing/where-get-tested.
More tests are being distributed by partners to vulnerable populations, including to BIPOC Vermonters, individuals experiencing food insecurities, homelessness and economic hardship.
Public Testing Sites – Available Dec. 23 and 24; and Dec. 28, 29 and 30
Sites listed below will offer take-home antigen tests on a first come, first served basis.
Bennington
Agency of Transportation, 359 Bowen Road
8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Dec. 23, 24, 28, and 29
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Memorial Hospital
417 Canal Street
2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Dec. 23 and 30
Dummerston
Agency of Transportation, 870 US Route 5
8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Dec. 23, 24, 28 and 29
Vaccination Clinics Available:
Thursday, Dec. 23
Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, 982 Mansion Drive, Bennington
Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, 53 Fairview Street, Brattleboro
Thursday, Dec. 30
Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, 982 Mansion Drive, Bennington
Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, 53 Fairview Street, Brattleboro
Friday, Dec. 31
Bellows Falls Fire Department, 170 Rockingham Road, Bellows Falls