BENNINGTON -- Sunrise Family Resource Center and the Vermont Arts Exchange have teamed up to offer the community a free, "Summer Jam" Family Day.
All are welcome to enjoy a fun-filled day of music with the Moose Junior band, drumming, skateboarding demonstrations, whiffle ball, story time on the VAE Art Bus, and many Community Partner activity booths.
Cookout concession food will be available (cash only) by the Norshaft Lions. Artwork from the "VAE at Sunrise" community art classes with VAE Teaching Artist Rhonda Ratray will also be on display.
The Summer Jam Family Day will be held on Saturday, rain or shine, at the Norshaft Lions Memorial Park on Houghton and Depot streets in North Bennington from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.