BENNINGTON — The Bennington Performing Arts Center will stage free online classes in Puppet Making and Storytelling during the week of school spring break, from April 12-16. The classes are designed for students from Kindergarten through grade 6, and all the materials needed to make the puppets and theaters can be found in most homes.
Jackie Marro will teach children how to make the puppets and theaters, and Kyra Fitzgerald will help them create stories for their puppets to tell. Family participation is encouraged, and the online classes will use a Zoom platform.
Marro is the owner and curator of the Dollhouse and Toy Museum in Bennington, which has a large collection of puppets and marionettes, as well as many puppet theaters. She is a member of the Puppeteers of America, and has taught at the high school and college level.
Fitzpatrick is a BPAC staff member who has taught music, dance and the performing arts.
While these sessions will be done online, the plan is to stage them in the theater in the future, after concerns about the COVID-19 virus are in the past. “Because this will be online, anyone in the country can take part,” Marro said. “So we hope grandparents in this area will send information to grandchildren elsewhere to have them sign in.”
Parents can register their children for these free classes by going to tinyurl.com/y928jw4k or calling BPAC at 802 447-0564.