BURLINGTON — The Center for Financial Literacy at Champlain College, in partnership with the Vermont State Board of Education, is offering a free online, on-demand conference on teaching personal finance that will begin on March 28 and will be accessible through April 30.
The event was designed primarily for Vermont K-12 educators. This year, the online conference is also open to state adult educators, prison educators, social workers and representatives from community action agencies and restorative justice programs in Vermont.
During the conference, which features nationally known experts, participants will learn how to implement the standards that enable the teaching of personal finance in an interdisciplinary or standalone manner.
There will be educational tracks for elementary, middle and high school teachers.
To register, visit ccoacademics.champlain.edu/k-12financialliteracypdondemand.