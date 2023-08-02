It was all fun and games Tuesday evening at Willow Park as the Bennington Banner and Bennington Police Department — in conjunction with National Night Out — hosted the 6th Annual Back To School 350 Backpack Give Away.
More than 340 local children were on hand from 5 to 7 p.m. at Middle Willow Park for free hot dogs, cotton candy, a cooling water spray by the Fire Department, free haircuts and more. But the highlight of the event was distribution of free backpacks stuffed with school supplies to help kids and their families stock up for back-to-school.
Sponsors of the event included the Bennington Auto Mall, Fidium Fiber, attorney William Deveneau, K&J Discount Store, MSK Engineering and Heritage Family Credit Union. Backpack items were donated by United Counseling, The Collaborative, ACT, Abbey Food Service, Sunrise Family Resource Center, SVSU and the Bennington Child Advocacy Center. Stuffing backpacks were volunteers from Bennington Health & Rehab/Genesis, Staples, the Bennington YMCA, and the Bennington Auto Mall. [To see the full list of sponsors, read this story at www.benningtonbanner.com.]
Other generous donors included Bennington Police Association and Gracie; Bennington Fire Department, Bennington Rural Fire Department, The Town of Bennington - Willow Park, The Town of Bennington Buildings & Grounds, The Town of Bennington Public Works, Free Haircuts by Southwest Tech, K&J Discount Store, Bouncy House provided by A&M Entertainment, and Philly's VT.
Mark your calendars. Next year's backpack event will be held on Aug. 6, 2024!