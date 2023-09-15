Legal Services Vermont is hosting a free Family Law Clinic for low-income Vermonters on Tuesday, Sept. 26, from 9 a.m. to noon. Over the phone or in a video conference, a lawyer can answer questions about divorce, parentage, custody, visitation, child support and more. It is by appointment only and space is limited. Find information about eligibility at https://vtlawhelp.org/family.
Call Legal Services Vermont at 1-800-889-2047 and leave a message with your name and contact number. Please be sure to mention the Family Law Clinic. An advocate will call you back to screen for eligibility and schedule your appointment.
Legal Services Vermont is a nonprofit legal services law firm based in Burlington and serving all of Vermont.