CHICAGO, Ill. — Freadom USA, a brand that supports literacy, announced the second annual Elevate an Educator contest. In an effort to support teachers, Freadom asked students and adults to nominate the educator in their life that made a significant impact.
“Now more than ever educators are stepping up as the true heroes of our society,” said Freadom founder Brian Floriani.
Nominations will be accepted until Feb. 1. The top 10 nominees, two selected from each region of the U.S., will be chosen by Freadom. Voting will then be open to the public to decide the final five, one from each region, and then Freadom’s 2021 Most Valuable Educator.
The winner will receive a $500 gift card for Freadom merchandise. All nominees, finalists and nominators will receive prizes.
To nominate an educator, visit freadomusa.com. Submissions must include the name, state, and email address of both the nominator and nominee. A description of the teacher’s impact on students should be added.