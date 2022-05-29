MANCHESTER -- The Green Mountain Academy for Lifelong Learning (GMALL) is hosting Jamie Franklin, curator at the Bennington Museum, to talk about the current exhibit at the museum, Parks & Recreation.
The talk will take place on Tuesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Burr and Burton Academy’s Bell Tower Room at Founders Hall. This talk will also be available as an online presentation via Zoom.
The current exhibit examines the history and artistic depictions of Vermont’s state parks and other formally designated natural areas, such as the state forests, the Green Mountain National Forest, and the Long Trail that runs through it, and the role they’ve played in the helping to make year-round outdoor recreation -- from skiing and snowboarding to hiking and fishing -- an integral aspect of the state’s identity in the public imagination.
This presentation, which is based on the exhibition on view at Bennington Museum through Nov. 6, will trace the history of Vermont’s parks from the origins of nature tourism in the region in the mid-19th century through the formal development of a state park system and national forest designation beginning in the 1920s through the 1940s, alongside the state’s concerted effort to draw tourists through coordinated marketing campaigns.
Registration is $18 per person and pre-registration is required. For more information or to register, please call 802-867-0111 or visit the academy's website at greenmtnacademy.org.