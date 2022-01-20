BENNINGTON -- Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC) recently honored four nurses with DAISY Awards for Extraordinary Nurses. They are Ashley Andrews, AD, RN and Hannah Hill, BSN, RN, both of the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC) Emergency Department; Katie Klebbe, BSN, RN, of the Intensive Care Unit at SVMC; and Misty Roy, BSN, RN, of the SVMC Med/Surg Unit.
“Each of these nurses offers her patients an incredible combination of nursing skill and compassion,” said Pamela Duchene, PhD, APRN, vice president of Patient Care Services and chief nursing officer. “There’s nothing patients appreciate more than being in gentle and capable hands, and that really shines through in the nominations we received for these professionals.”
Andrews was nominated by two families with toddlers who had broken a bone. “She went out of her way to ensure our wait was as painless as possible. She brought stickers and coloring pages and popsicles,” one family wrote. “Our visit to SVMC would not have been the same without her. We were so lucky to get her as our nurse! We are grateful!” A second family wrote, “she was awesome, even when you could tell she only had a few seconds to spare. She truly embodies what I consider to be a high-level healthcare professional, not just treating the injury but the patient and having the empathy and awareness to know when a personal touch would benefit.”
Hill was nominated by a patient who appreciated her ability to see beyond her physical symptoms. Hill realized “that I just might need a break from my super busy life. She helped me step back and pay attention to what my body was telling me and what I needed to do for myself.” A second patient appreciated Hill’s combination of knowledge and sensitivity. “Hannah talked me through everything she was going to be doing. She was very professional and compassionate: two things you hardly experience in today’s society.”
Klebbe was nominated by a colleague for her extraordinary leadership when working with a critically ill patient. “From the moment she came onto the unit, I watched her advocate for the patient, delegate the staff, and [maintain] constant communication with the team and with teleICU. She knew what the patient needed and was not afraid to ask for everything the patient needed.” The nomination went on to express appreciation for Klebbe’s knowledge and ability to accomplish tasks in a professional and timely way.
Roy was nominated by the wife of a patient. She wrote, “my husband was so very sad and scared, and she took the time to personally interact with him. Her bright and cheerful persona at that time really meant the world to me. The world needs more nurses like her, and I am thankful.” The nominator acknowledged Roy’s clinical excellence combined with her ability to make her husband laugh. “Which, to me, is one of the best medicines ever.”
The DAISY Award is part of a national merit-based recognition program established by the DAISY Foundation. It celebrates nurses’ education, training, and skill. Nominations can be submitted by patients, families, physicians, and colleagues.