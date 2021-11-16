MANCHESTER CENTER — A local foundation is raising awareness of the critical role the child care at Northshire Day School plays in the local business community.
“As we all know, childcare is one of the most challenging things to find for our employees’ families,” said John Burnham, executive director of the Manchester Business Association.
During this holiday giving project, a local foundation will give an additional $1 for every $2 donated to Northshire Day School by the business community by Dec. 31. Matching lasts up to $50,000.
“This holiday giving project supports our shared goal of retaining staff so that we can continue our essential and critical service to families and children,” said Executive Director Laurie Metcalfe.
In a letter of support, Cynthia H. Gubb and Seth B. Bongartz of Gubb and Bongartz Nonprofit Consulting stated, “The childcare industry is the ‘workforce behind the workforce.’ Families need childcare in order to be able to work. There are ‘Help wanted’ or ‘We’re Hiring’ signs all around the Northshire, but if families do not have reliable, safe, reasonably-priced child care, their options for working are limited to part time or juggling schedules at home or choosing not to work.”
Metcalfe indicated an urgent need to stabilize staffing, adding, “We don’t have the option of closing early or not opening on a specific day due to a staffing shortage. The ripple effect of doing so would be devastating.”
The daycare center currently serves 86 local children and their families and has over 100 families on its waiting list.
Please contact Jen Luty at Northshire Day School to make a contribution to the holiday giving project by emailing jluty@northshiredayschool.org or calling 802-362-1395.