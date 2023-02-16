BENNINGTON — CAT-TV and the Bennington Banner are providing an opportunity for voters to hear directly from the candidates for Select Board on issues ranging from downtown development to why they want to serve.
The Bennington Select Board Candidate Forum will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. tonight at the Bennington Fire Facility, 130 River St. It will also be broadcast live on CAT-TV Channel 1085, and on the CAT-TV and Bennington Banner Facebook pages. Viewers will be able to watch the forum after the event on the Facebook pages. The six candidates running for the two Select Board seats — Asher Edelson, Sarah Perrin, Jack Rossiter-Munley, Donald Washum, Nancy White and Edward Woods — plan to attend.
Bennington Banner Managing Editor Susan Allen will moderate the event. Questions were developed by CAT-TV and Banner staff, and will come from the audience, as well. The forum is free, and the public is invited to attend in person or watch on Channel 1085 or Facebook.