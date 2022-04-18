BENNINGTON — Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC), part of Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC), announced that it has earned “shared governance accreditation” from the Forum for Shared Governance. Shared governance is an innovative management model that ensures nurses are empowered to make clinical decisions at the point of care and to influence the availability of resources that support their practice. The process of accreditation requires a rigorous survey of nursing staff. There are only 31 organizations in the country who have achieved this accreditation.
“This is a meaningful accreditation for both patients and nurses,” said Pamela Duchene, chief nursing officer and the vice president for Patient Care Services. “Patients can have faith that nurses have a broad range of control when advocating in their best interests. To current and prospective nurses at SVMC, the accreditation validates that they have a powerful voice when it comes to making decisions that affect their care.”
Shared governance is a way of assuring that nurses, those who provide care at the bedside, have a powerful role in making key decisions related to patient care. Shared governance has been associated with better professional, organizational, and patient outcomes, according to research studies.
According to Robert Hess, CEO and founder of the Forum for Shared Governance, the model is difficult to achieve but highly desirable to nurses.
“Some hospitals put a structure in place in name only,” Hess said. “By using an extensive survey methodology, the Forum for Shared Governance determines whether a hospital has attained real shared governance. Southwestern Vermont Medical Center has.”
“We are deeply proud of the work of our Shared Governance Committee and each of our nurses,” Duchene said. “They have done the hard work of formalizing important decision-making processes, and that makes SVMC a better place for nurses to work and a better place for patients to receive their care.”
The Forum for Shared Governance is a clearinghouse for promoting and disseminating research about shared governance and similar organizational innovations that help empower nurses and other healthcare professionals in their workplaces. For information, please e-mail info@sharedgovernance.org or visit http://www.sharedgovernance.org.