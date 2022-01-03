SALEM, N.Y. — Strike up the band: Fort Salem Theater has announced auditions for its upcoming production of “The Music Man,” which welcomes actors, dancers and singers of all levels of experience with roles available for youth, teens, adults and mature performers.
Auditions will be held Jan. 17 and 18 from 6:30 to 7 p.m. for kids ages six to 12, and from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. for teens and adults, who can schedule a 5-minute audition appointment at www.FortSalem.com/auditions.
Meredith Willson’s song and dance feature is directed and choreographed by guest artist Harry Turpin, who appeared in the 30th Anniversary National Tour of “Annie.”
John Norine Jr. returns to Fort Salem Theater as Music Director, having visited as a guest artist for “The Marvelous Wonderettes” and “Next To Normal,” among other events.
To audition, performers are asked to prepare one minute of any song in the style of the show; singing from “The Music Man” is welcome, but not required. An accompanist will be provided, and performers should be prepared to read from the script and/or learn a brief dance if requested. Child performers ages six to 12 will be taught a song from the show, “The Wells Fargo Wagon,” which they may perform as a group or as a solo. All roles are currently available and are open to actors of all ethnicities and gender identities. All performers must be fully vaccinated by the start of rehearsals.
Rehearsals will begin on Jan. 31. Rehearsals will typically be Sundays through Thursdays, 7 to 10 p.m. Actors will only be called to rehearsals as necessary and will not be required to attend daily until tech week, starting March 6. When possible, child roles will be released early.
“The Music Man” performs for Fort Salem Theater’s mainstage March 11 to 20, kicking off the theater’s 50th Anniversary Season. Tickets are on sale now, starting at only $15. For more information, visit www.FortSalem.com.