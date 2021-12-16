SALEM, N.Y — A bit of good news for local theater lovers: Fort Salem Theater announced a grant award totaling $25,000 from the New York State Council on the Arts to support the recovery of the nonprofit arts and culture sector.
Following the state's $105 million investment in the arts for the 2022 fiscal year, the art council has awarded more than $80 million since this June..
"The arts have long been a critical sector in our economy, and as we continue to rebuild a stronger New York, it's essential we do all we can to help this industry thrive once again," Governor Kathy Hochul said.
“It is both an honor and a great relief to receive such significant support as we approach our second season,” said Kyle West, Fort Salem Theater executive and artistic director. “These funds will directly support the artists who create the theater magic for our community. In addition to directors, music directors, choreographers, stage managers and production designers, we are so excited to offer paid opportunities to enhanced live bands and orchestras for our 2022 productions."
For information about upcoming Fort Salem Theater events, or to donate to the theater’s mission “to provide entertainment, education, and inspiration to Salem and the neighboring communities through high-quality, engaging, and diverse stage productions,” visit FortSalem.com.